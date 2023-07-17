LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — TV host Ty Pennington spent several days in the hospital near Denver after a medical issue while filming in Breckenridge.

On Instagram, Pennington said he woke up Tuesday morning and could barely breathe.

The post said in part, “Turns out, that sore throat I’ve had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway. Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver.”

Pennington said he had surgery at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood Wednesday.

“It’s very serious,” said Dr. Christopher Mawn, the chief of head and neck surgery at the hospital.

While he can’t talk about Pennington’s case, Mawn said in general this kind of abscess can be caused by strep throat or other bacterial infections that create pus and move into the space behind the tonsils.

“It kind of can just set up shop and it becomes an abscess. So, what people need to know is, it’s very dangerous they need to get seen,” Mawn said.

There are key signals, he said, that this kind of infection is more than an average sore throat.

“What they’ll see is they can’t open their mouth as far as they used to, and it hurts, and so when they try to open, they are restricted,” he said.

Mawn said tonsils could also start moving toward the center. There could be changes to voice or secretions and there could be prolonged periods of fever as the abscess grows.

While many cases are handled in a routine way, others can be life-threatening.

“It can block your airway off and it can also spread to different parts of your body,” he said.

Pennington’s Instagram post said this was, “A great reminder to listen to your body when it’s telling you something.”