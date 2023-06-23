DENVER (KDVR) — A rain-wrapped tornado touched down Thursday, sweeping through miles of Highlands Ranch and Lone Tree, damaging several buildings and taking down many trees.

It was accompanied by large hail and rain during a severe thunderstorm and came the day after another severe storm injured hundreds of concertgoers at Red Rocks.

Hundreds of people called 911 for help, but thankfully there were no serious injuries reported from the twister as of Friday morning.

How often do tornadoes come near the city?

While it is normal for a tornado to blow through the Eastern Plains of Colorado, FOX31 Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels said it is rare for a tornado to hit the suburbs around Denver, especially with strong winds like Thursday’s.

“It’s rare for sure, the geography doesn’t really allow for it much because we’re right at the base of the foothills,” Michels said. “It’s not a normal thing for us to see that.”

One resident of the Hillcrest subdivision said he has never seen anything like this in the over 30 years that he has lived in the area.

Colorado experiences an average of 53 tornadoes annually, and 95% occur east of Interstate 25, according to the NWS.

Throughout 62 years between 1950 and 2012, the NWS reported only 15 tornadoes in Denver County.

The deadliest tornado in Colorado history happened 110 miles east of Denver nearly 100 years ago in 1924.

How strong was Thursday’s tornado?

The tornado left behind a 6-mile trail of damage and was preliminarily rated as an EF-1 by the National Weather Service. On the Enhanced Fujita Scale, an EF-1 includes any tornado with wind speeds in the range of 86-110 mph.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when winds reach 65 mph, and the tornado far exceeded that with speeds reaching up to 114 mph according to radar in the area.

It tore off parts of the roof of the South Metro Fire Rescue Station 17 as well as Northridge Elementary while kids were inside.

The tops of trees twisted in the wind and snapped off, and roads were blocked by trees taken down with the twister.

You can track the weather where you live with the weather radar or download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest weather data as it comes in and to get important alerts straight to your phone.

The next several days in Denver are expected to be clear and sunny.