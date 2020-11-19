How places around Colorado are celebrating New Year’s Eve during COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — Here’s a look at New Year’s Eve fireworks and celebrations around Colorado during the pandemic.
- Aspen – Hoping to have fireworks
- Copper Mountain – Will not hold New Year’s Eve celebrations this season.
- Denver – No New Year’s Eve fireworks to ring in 2021.
- Evergreen – Evergreen Chamber of Commerce is working on fireworks at the lake, the date has not been announced. Evergreen Downtown Business Association planning month-long event with family-friendly holiday activities, entertainers and musicians.
- Fort Collins – First Night event will not happen this year.
- Glenwood Springs – Fireworks display at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Masks and social distancing are required.
- Loveland – No fireworks this year.
- Monarch Mountain – No event this year.
- Salida – City of Salida and Salida Business Alliance in town event is still on, but no date has been announced.
- Westminster – No New Year’s Eve celebration or fireworks.