DENVER (KDVR) — Many people associate Halloween with snowy weather in Denver, but it might not be as common as you think.

Only 12% of Halloweens in Denver have had snowfall, meaning 88% of the time it does not snow on Halloween. The record books date back to 1872.

It has been 20 years since there was last a measurable snowfall on Halloween. Measurable snow in Denver is defined as accumulation at or over a tenth of an inch.

The most recent snowy Halloween was in 2002 when 1.2 inches of snow was recorded in Denver.

The snowiest Halloween on record was back in 1972 when 8 inches of snow fell. The coldest on record was in 2019 with a temperature of only 7 degrees.

Luckily, this year will bring nice weather on Halloween across the state. In Denver, there will be dry weather with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 60s.

For trick-or-treating, Denver will be around 60 degrees at 5 p.m. and will cool to the 50s by 7 p.m.