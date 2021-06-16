How often does Denver have back-to-back days in the 100s?

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) — For the second day in a row, Denver will see a temperature of 100 degrees. It will also be another day for a record-breaking high temperature.

While 100 degree days do happen in Denver, consecutive 100 degree days are pretty rare.

The most consecutive days at 100 degrees in Denver was five straight days. That happened in 2012, 2005, and 1989.

Here’s a look at the consecutive days of 100 degrees in Denver:

5 days: 2012, 2005, 1989

4 days: 1990

3 days: 2012

2 days: 2018, 2012, 2008, 2006, 1973, 1954, 1878, 1874

Twice in 2012, Denver hit 105 degrees, which is the city’s hottest temperature on record (June 25, 2012 and June 26, 2012). 105 degrees was also measured on June 28, 2018, July 20, 2005, and Aug. 8, 1878.