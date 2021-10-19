How much snow will fall in Colorado this winter? La Nina may make a difference

DENVER (KDVR) — What kind of winter will we have in Colorado? As expected, La Nina is here for the second straight fall and winter, but what does that mean for total snowfall?

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said sea surface temperatures in the equatorial south Pacific have cooled to -0.5 Celsius, which is the official minimal threshold for La Nina.

The bulk of data suggests that La Nina continues through the entire upcoming winter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gives it an 87% chance of continuing through winter.

What are the impacts on Colorado? The best chances for normal winter snowfall will occur in the Central and Northern Mountain zones. Expect below normal snowfall in the Southern Mountains.

In Denver and across the Front Range, Meteorologist Chris Tomer is forecasting normal snowfall, which is about 56 inches.

A few forecast examples:

Denver/Front Range: Normal Snowfall

Steamboat: Normal Snowfall

Loveland: Normal Snowfall

Breckenridge: Normal Snowfall

Vail: Normal Snowfall

Aspen/Snowmass: Normal Snowfall

Telluride: Below Normal Snowfall

Wolf Creek: Below Normal Snowfall

The lowest snowfall season total over the last 10 years: 21.8 inches in 2016-2017.

The greatest snowfall season total over the last 10 years: 80.2 inches in 2020-2021. The March 2021 blizzard delivered 27 inches of snow to Denver.

Here’s a look at the snowfall season totals for the last 10 years, according to the National Weather Service:

2020-2021: 80.2 inches

2019-2020: 57.6 inches

2018-2019 48.1 inches

2017-2018 25.7 inches

2016-2017 21.8 inches

2015-2016 72.8 inches

2014-2015 57.8 inches

2013-2014 38.4 inches

2012-2013 78.4 inches

2011-2012 55.6 inches

2010-2011 22.8 inches