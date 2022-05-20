DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado was hit with a late spring snowstorm that began Friday and will continue into Saturday.

Snow impacts were piling up on Friday night, closing highways, causing power outages and canceling flights.

Here is a look at preliminary snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of 10 p.m. Friday.

Air Force Academy: 5.5 inches

Allenspark: 6.7 inches

Black Hawk: 11 inches

Black Forest: 5.5 inches

Boulder: 6 inches

Castle Rock: 5 inches

Colorado Springs: 3.5 inches

Crescent Village: 7 inches

Elizabeth: 2 inches

Estes Park: 5.5 inches

Evergreen: 6.8 inches

Florissant: 7 inches

Franktown: 9 inches

Genesee: 10.6 inches

Gore Pass: 5.7 inches

Greenland: 8 inches

Hahn’s Peak: 6 inches

Ken Caryl: 4 inches

Lafayette: 3 inches

Larkspur: 6 inches

Longmont: 0.3 inches

Louisville: 4.6 inches

Manitou Springs: 4 inches

Marshall: 3.2 inches

Meeker: 5.5 inches

Monument: 11.5 inches

Nederland: 5 inches

Oak Creek: 5.5 inches

Pennock Pass: 0.6 inches

Peterson Air Force Base: 2.7 inches

Phippsburg: 5 inches

Ponderosa Park: 6 inches

Rocky Flats: 4.3 inches

Shaffers Crossing: 6 inches

St. Mary’s Glacier: 12.5 inches

Steamboat Springs: 6 inches

Toponas: 2.5 inches

Winter Park: 7.3 inches

Woodland Park: 5 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above. More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.

