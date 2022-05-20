DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado was hit with a late spring snowstorm that began Friday and will continue into Saturday.
Snow impacts were piling up on Friday night, closing highways, causing power outages and canceling flights.
Here is a look at preliminary snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of 10 p.m. Friday.
- Air Force Academy: 5.5 inches
- Allenspark: 6.7 inches
- Black Hawk: 11 inches
- Black Forest: 5.5 inches
- Boulder: 6 inches
- Castle Rock: 5 inches
- Colorado Springs: 3.5 inches
- Crescent Village: 7 inches
- Elizabeth: 2 inches
- Estes Park: 5.5 inches
- Evergreen: 6.8 inches
- Florissant: 7 inches
- Franktown: 9 inches
- Genesee: 10.6 inches
- Gore Pass: 5.7 inches
- Greenland: 8 inches
- Hahn’s Peak: 6 inches
- Ken Caryl: 4 inches
- Lafayette: 3 inches
- Larkspur: 6 inches
- Longmont: 0.3 inches
- Louisville: 4.6 inches
- Manitou Springs: 4 inches
- Marshall: 3.2 inches
- Meeker: 5.5 inches
- Monument: 11.5 inches
- Nederland: 5 inches
- Oak Creek: 5.5 inches
- Pennock Pass: 0.6 inches
- Peterson Air Force Base: 2.7 inches
- Phippsburg: 5 inches
- Ponderosa Park: 6 inches
- Rocky Flats: 4.3 inches
- Shaffers Crossing: 6 inches
- St. Mary’s Glacier: 12.5 inches
- Steamboat Springs: 6 inches
- Toponas: 2.5 inches
- Winter Park: 7.3 inches
- Woodland Park: 5 inches
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above. More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.
