DENVER (KDVR) — Light snow fell across parts of the centennial state Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Along with the snow, temperatures are also bitterly cold. It is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.
Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 8 a.m. Tuesday:
- Alma: 3 inches
- Arapahoe Peak: 18 inches
- Berthoud Falls: 12 inches
- Brainard Lake: 9 inches
- Cameron Pass: 22 inches
- Cedaredge: 1.8 inches
- Climax: 9 inches
- Crested Butte: 6.5 inches
- Denver International Airport: 1.8 inches
- Eldora: 9 inches
- Glendevey: 15 inches
- Grand Junction: 2 inches
- Guanella Pass: 7.5 inches
- Leadville: 1 inch
- Longs Peak: 22.5 inches
- Loveland Pass: 15 inches
- Meeker Park: 13.5 inches
- Mount Zirkel: 39 inches
- Silverthorne: 10.5 inches
- Spicer: 18 inches
- Parker: 1.5 inches
- Pinegree Park: 7.5 inches
- Rand: 12 inches
- Red Feather Lakes: 6 inches
- Ward: 7.5 inches
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.
More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.