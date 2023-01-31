DENVER (KDVR) — Light snow fell across parts of the centennial state Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Along with the snow, temperatures are also bitterly cold. It is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 8 a.m. Tuesday:

Alma: 3 inches

Arapahoe Peak: 18 inches

Berthoud Falls: 12 inches

Brainard Lake: 9 inches

Cameron Pass: 22 inches

Cedaredge: 1.8 inches

Climax: 9 inches

Crested Butte: 6.5 inches

Denver International Airport: 1.8 inches

Eldora: 9 inches

Glendevey: 15 inches

Grand Junction: 2 inches

Guanella Pass: 7.5 inches

Leadville: 1 inch

Longs Peak: 22.5 inches

Loveland Pass: 15 inches

Meeker Park: 13.5 inches

Mount Zirkel: 39 inches

Silverthorne: 10.5 inches

Spicer: 18 inches

Parker: 1.5 inches

Pinegree Park: 7.5 inches

Rand: 12 inches

Red Feather Lakes: 6 inches

Ward: 7.5 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.

More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.