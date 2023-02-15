DENVER (KDVR) — Snow fell across the Denver metro area and other parts of Colorado Tuesday night into Wednesday causing messy travel for some.
Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.
Preliminary snow totals
Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 9 a.m. Wednesday:
- Arvada: 4.1 inches
- Aurora: 3.5 inches
- Beulah: 12 inches
- Black Forest: 2.3 inches
- Blende: 6 inches
- Boulder: 6.5 inches
- Delta: 5 inches
- Denver: 1.8 inches
- Denver International Airport: 0.5 inch
- Carbondale: 3 inches
- Cascade: 4 inches
- Castle Pines: 2.1 inches
- Castle Rock: 2.4 inches
- Cedaredge: 7.5 inches
- Chatfield Reservoir: 4.5 inches
- Clifton: 1.5 inches
- Crescent Village: 7.3 inches
- Eckert: 7 inches
- Edgewater: 3.1 inches
- Englewood: 2.5 inches
- Estes Park: 1.5 inches
- Evergreen: 5.6 inches
- Falcon: 5 inches
- Florissant: 3.5 inches
- Fort Collins: 0.7 inch
- Fountain: 6 inches
- Frederick: 2.5 inches
- Fruita: 2 inches
- Genesee: 9.2 inches
- Golden: 7.6 inches
- Grand Junction: 2 inches
- Ken Caryl: 6.3 inches
- Lakewood: 6.9 inches
- Longmont: 1.5 inches
- Marshall: 5.5 inches
- Montrose: 7.5 inches
- Monument: 5 inches
- Nederland: 4.5 inches
- Niwot: 3.4 inches
- Palisade: 2 inches
- Palmer Lake: 5 inches
- Parachute: 1 inch
- Peterson Air Force Base: 5.1 inches
- Pinion: 2.7 inches
- Pueblo: 6 inches
- Pueblo West: 5.3 inches
- Redlands: 3 inches
- Royal Gorge: 8 inches
- Rye: 7 inches
- Silver Cliff: 4 inches
- Sunshine: 6.8 inches
- The Pinery: 3.4 inches
- Vallecito: 10.5 inches
- Westcliffe: 3 inches
- Westminster: 4 inches
- Wetmore: 16 inches
- Woodland Park: 1.5 inches
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.
More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.