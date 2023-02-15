DENVER (KDVR) — Snow fell across the Denver metro area and other parts of Colorado Tuesday night into Wednesday causing messy travel for some.

Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Preliminary snow totals

Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 9 a.m. Wednesday:

Arvada: 4.1 inches

Aurora: 3.5 inches

Beulah: 12 inches

Black Forest: 2.3 inches

Blende: 6 inches

Boulder: 6.5 inches

Delta: 5 inches

Denver: 1.8 inches

Denver International Airport: 0.5 inch

Carbondale: 3 inches

Cascade: 4 inches

Castle Pines: 2.1 inches

Castle Rock: 2.4 inches

Cedaredge: 7.5 inches

Chatfield Reservoir: 4.5 inches

Clifton: 1.5 inches

Crescent Village: 7.3 inches

Eckert: 7 inches

Edgewater: 3.1 inches

Englewood: 2.5 inches

Estes Park: 1.5 inches

Evergreen: 5.6 inches

Falcon: 5 inches

Florissant: 3.5 inches

Fort Collins: 0.7 inch

Fountain: 6 inches

Frederick: 2.5 inches

Fruita: 2 inches

Genesee: 9.2 inches

Golden: 7.6 inches

Grand Junction: 2 inches

Ken Caryl: 6.3 inches

Lakewood: 6.9 inches

Longmont: 1.5 inches

Marshall: 5.5 inches

Montrose: 7.5 inches

Monument: 5 inches

Nederland: 4.5 inches

Niwot: 3.4 inches

Palisade: 2 inches

Palmer Lake: 5 inches

Parachute: 1 inch

Peterson Air Force Base: 5.1 inches

Pinion: 2.7 inches

Pueblo: 6 inches

Pueblo West: 5.3 inches

Redlands: 3 inches

Royal Gorge: 8 inches

Rye: 7 inches

Silver Cliff: 4 inches

Sunshine: 6.8 inches

The Pinery: 3.4 inches

Vallecito: 10.5 inches

Westcliffe: 3 inches

Westminster: 4 inches

Wetmore: 16 inches

Woodland Park: 1.5 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.

More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.