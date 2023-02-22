DENVER (KDVR) — Another Wednesday snowstorm arrived in Colorado, causing a messy morning commute across the Denver metro area.

Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the impact from the snowstorm.

Preliminary snow totals

Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 10 a.m. Wednesday:

Arvada: 2 inches

Bellvue: 2.5 inches

Berthoud: 3.3 inches

Boulder: 4.1 inches

Brookvale: 3.5 inches

Broomfield: 1.5 inches

Buckeye: 1.3 inches

Campion: 3.8 inches

Columbine: 1 inch

Conifer: 1 inch

Crescent Village: 1.8 inches

Crested Butte: 5.5 inches

Eaton: 1.7 inches

Erie: 2.1 inches

Estes Park: 2.7 inches

Evergreen: 2.2 inches

Fairplay: 2.6 inches

Firestone: 1 inch

Fort Collins: 2.1 inches

Golden: 3.9 inches

Grant: 4 inches

Greeley: 2 inches

Highland Park: 2.9 inches

Highlands Ranch: 1 inch

Horsetooth Mountain: 2.5 inches

Hygiene: 3.8 inches

Jamestown: 3 inches

Ken Caryl: 1.6 inches

Kittredge: 2 inches

Lafayette: 2.2 inches

Lakewood: 1.6 inches

Laporte: 1.2 inches

La Salle: 1.2 inches

Lawson: 2.4 inches

Longmont: 2.7 inches

Louisville: 1.5 inches

Loveland: 2.5 inches

Lucerne: 2 inches

Masonville: 2.1 inches

Mead: 1.8 inches

Mischawaka: 2.5 inches

Mountain View: 1.3 inches

Nederland: 2.3 inches

Niwot: 2.9 inches

Northglenn: 1.1 inch

Nunn: 1.5 inches

Pagosa Springs: 3 inches

Pinecliffe: 2.8 inches

Pinewood Springs: 3.5 inches

Pleasant View: 2.7 inches

Rollinsville: 2.3 inches

Sunshine: 3.4 inches

Superior: 2.3 inches

Timnath: 1.5 inches

Virginia Dale: 3 inches

Wah Keeney Park: 2.3 inches

Westminster: 1.7 inches

Wheat Ridge: 1.7 inches

Windsor: 1 inch

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.

More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.