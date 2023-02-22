DENVER (KDVR) — Another Wednesday snowstorm arrived in Colorado, causing a messy morning commute across the Denver metro area.
Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the impact from the snowstorm.
Preliminary snow totals
Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 10 a.m. Wednesday:
- Arvada: 2 inches
- Bellvue: 2.5 inches
- Berthoud: 3.3 inches
- Boulder: 4.1 inches
- Brookvale: 3.5 inches
- Broomfield: 1.5 inches
- Buckeye: 1.3 inches
- Campion: 3.8 inches
- Columbine: 1 inch
- Conifer: 1 inch
- Crescent Village: 1.8 inches
- Crested Butte: 5.5 inches
- Eaton: 1.7 inches
- Erie: 2.1 inches
- Estes Park: 2.7 inches
- Evergreen: 2.2 inches
- Fairplay: 2.6 inches
- Firestone: 1 inch
- Fort Collins: 2.1 inches
- Golden: 3.9 inches
- Grant: 4 inches
- Greeley: 2 inches
- Highland Park: 2.9 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 1 inch
- Horsetooth Mountain: 2.5 inches
- Hygiene: 3.8 inches
- Jamestown: 3 inches
- Ken Caryl: 1.6 inches
- Kittredge: 2 inches
- Lafayette: 2.2 inches
- Lakewood: 1.6 inches
- Laporte: 1.2 inches
- La Salle: 1.2 inches
- Lawson: 2.4 inches
- Longmont: 2.7 inches
- Louisville: 1.5 inches
- Loveland: 2.5 inches
- Lucerne: 2 inches
- Masonville: 2.1 inches
- Mead: 1.8 inches
- Mischawaka: 2.5 inches
- Mountain View: 1.3 inches
- Nederland: 2.3 inches
- Niwot: 2.9 inches
- Northglenn: 1.1 inch
- Nunn: 1.5 inches
- Pagosa Springs: 3 inches
- Pinecliffe: 2.8 inches
- Pinewood Springs: 3.5 inches
- Pleasant View: 2.7 inches
- Rollinsville: 2.3 inches
- Sunshine: 3.4 inches
- Superior: 2.3 inches
- Timnath: 1.5 inches
- Virginia Dale: 3 inches
- Wah Keeney Park: 2.3 inches
- Westminster: 1.7 inches
- Wheat Ridge: 1.7 inches
- Windsor: 1 inch
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.
More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.