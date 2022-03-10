DENVER (KDVR) — Snow is over in Denver but the Palmer Divide could see a dusting of snow during the evening rush hour. The snowstorm has shifted to southern Colorado.

Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Here is a look at preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Arapahoe: 8 inches

Arvada: 0.8 inch

Berthoud Falls: 6 inches

Boulder: 4.9 inches

Cameron Pass: 6 inches

Cascade: 2 inches

Copper Mountain: 9 inches

Glendevey: 4.5 inches

Grand Lake: 1.5 inches

Leadville: 2.3 inches

Longmont: 1 inch

Longs Peak: 4.5 inches

Louisville: 3.3 inches

Loveland Pass: 6 inches

Niwot: 1.5 inches

Peterson Air Force Base: 1.4 inches

Pinegree Park: 3 inches

Ridgway: 3.8 inches

Silverthorne: 4.5 inches

Spicer: 6 inches

Stratton: 2 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency. More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.

