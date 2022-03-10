DENVER (KDVR) — Snow is over in Denver but the Palmer Divide could see a dusting of snow during the evening rush hour. The snowstorm has shifted to southern Colorado.
Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.
Here is a look at preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 5 a.m. on Thursday.
- Arapahoe: 8 inches
- Arvada: 0.8 inch
- Berthoud Falls: 6 inches
- Boulder: 4.9 inches
- Cameron Pass: 6 inches
- Cascade: 2 inches
- Copper Mountain: 9 inches
- Glendevey: 4.5 inches
- Grand Lake: 1.5 inches
- Leadville: 2.3 inches
- Longmont: 1 inch
- Longs Peak: 4.5 inches
- Louisville: 3.3 inches
- Loveland Pass: 6 inches
- Niwot: 1.5 inches
- Peterson Air Force Base: 1.4 inches
- Pinegree Park: 3 inches
- Ridgway: 3.8 inches
- Silverthorne: 4.5 inches
- Spicer: 6 inches
- Stratton: 2 inches
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency. More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.
Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.