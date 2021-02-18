How much snow did you get? See snow totals for Feb. 17-18 storm

DENVER (KDVR) — A fresh blanket of snow covered much of the Front Range in 2-6 inches of snow. Some places like Monument and Larkspur received 10-12 inches.
Below are the preliminary snowfall totals as of 7 a.m. Thursday, according to reports to the National Weather Service:
- Beulah: 4 inches
- Morrison: 6 inches
- Pleasant View: 4 inches
- Westcliffe: 3.5 inches
- Commerce City: 1 inch
- Manitou Springs: 4.5 inches
- Boulder: 10 inches
- Ken Caryl: 6 inches
- Edgewater: 3.4 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 2.6 inches
- Arvada: 4.9 inches
- Black Forest: 4.8 inches
- Aspen Park: 12 inches
- Jamestown: 9 inches
- Antero Reservoir: 2 inches
- Colorado City: 3.1 inches
- Crisman: 9 inches
- Loveland: 4 inches
- Evergreen: 7 inches
- Lakewood: 5.2 inches
- Lone Tree: 1.7 inches
- Aurora: 1 inch
- Roxborough Park: 7.5 inches
- Northglenn: 1.7 inches
- Lafayette: 4 inches
- Erie: 4.5 inches
- Longmont: 3.9 inches
- Estes Park: 4.1 inches
- Genesee: 10 inches
- Conifer: 12.5 inches
- Sunshine: 9 inches
We will continue to update this story as totals come in.