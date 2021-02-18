How much snow did you get? See snow totals for Feb. 17-18 storm

DENVER (KDVR) — A fresh blanket of snow covered much of the Front Range in 2-6 inches of snow. Some places like Monument and Larkspur received 10-12 inches.

Below are the preliminary snowfall totals as of 7 a.m. Thursday, according to reports to the National Weather Service:

Beulah: 4 inches

Morrison: 6 inches

Pleasant View: 4 inches

Westcliffe: 3.5 inches

Commerce City: 1 inch

Manitou Springs: 4.5 inches

Boulder: 10 inches

Ken Caryl: 6 inches

Edgewater: 3.4 inches

Highlands Ranch: 2.6 inches

Arvada: 4.9 inches

Black Forest: 4.8 inches

Aspen Park: 12 inches

Jamestown: 9 inches

Antero Reservoir: 2 inches

Colorado City: 3.1 inches

Crisman: 9 inches

Loveland: 4 inches

Evergreen: 7 inches

Lakewood: 5.2 inches

Lone Tree: 1.7 inches

Aurora: 1 inch

Roxborough Park: 7.5 inches

Northglenn: 1.7 inches

Lafayette: 4 inches

Erie: 4.5 inches

Longmont: 3.9 inches

Estes Park: 4.1 inches

Genesee: 10 inches

Conifer: 12.5 inches

Sunshine: 9 inches

We will continue to update this story as totals come in.