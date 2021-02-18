How much snow did you get? See snow totals for Feb. 17-18 storm

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — A fresh blanket of snow covered much of the Front Range in 2-6 inches of snow. Some places like Monument and Larkspur received 10-12 inches.

Below are the preliminary snowfall totals as of 7 a.m. Thursday, according to reports to the National Weather Service:

  • Beulah: 4 inches
  • Morrison: 6 inches
  • Pleasant View: 4 inches
  • Westcliffe: 3.5 inches
  • Commerce City: 1 inch
  • Manitou Springs: 4.5 inches
  • Boulder: 10 inches
  • Ken Caryl: 6 inches
  • Edgewater: 3.4 inches
  • Highlands Ranch: 2.6 inches
  • Arvada: 4.9 inches
  • Black Forest: 4.8 inches
  • Aspen Park: 12 inches
  • Jamestown: 9 inches
  • Antero Reservoir: 2 inches
  • Colorado City: 3.1 inches
  • Crisman: 9 inches
  • Loveland: 4 inches
  • Evergreen: 7 inches
  • Lakewood: 5.2 inches
  • Lone Tree: 1.7 inches
  • Aurora: 1 inch
  • Roxborough Park: 7.5 inches
  • Northglenn: 1.7 inches
  • Lafayette: 4 inches
  • Erie: 4.5 inches
  • Longmont: 3.9 inches
  • Estes Park: 4.1 inches
  • Genesee: 10 inches
  • Conifer: 12.5 inches
  • Sunshine: 9 inches

We will continue to update this story as totals come in.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories