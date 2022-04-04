DENVER (KDVR) — After a snowy March in Denver where more than 13 inches of total snowfall piled up, how much could be on the way for April?

April is typically Denver’s second snowiest month of the year. The average snowfall for April is 8.8 inches.

Top 5 snowiest April’s in Denver

These are the top five snowiest April’s in Denver according to the National Weather Service.

1933: 33.8 inches 1885: 32 inches 1920: 28.3 inches 1945: 28.2 inches 1957: 25.5 inches

Top least snowiest April’s in Denver

These are the top least snowiest April’s in Denver according to the National Weather Service.

1992, 1943, 1930: 0 inches

2002, 1969, 1946, 1925, 1915, 1910, 1889, 1888, 1887: Trace

The average temperature in April in Denver is 47.8 degrees.

