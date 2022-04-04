DENVER (KDVR) — After a snowy March in Denver where more than 13 inches of total snowfall piled up, how much could be on the way for April?
April is typically Denver’s second snowiest month of the year. The average snowfall for April is 8.8 inches.
Top 5 snowiest April’s in Denver
These are the top five snowiest April’s in Denver according to the National Weather Service.
- 1933: 33.8 inches
- 1885: 32 inches
- 1920: 28.3 inches
- 1945: 28.2 inches
- 1957: 25.5 inches
Top least snowiest April’s in Denver
These are the top least snowiest April’s in Denver according to the National Weather Service.
- 1992, 1943, 1930: 0 inches
- 2002, 1969, 1946, 1925, 1915, 1910, 1889, 1888, 1887: Trace
The average temperature in April in Denver is 47.8 degrees.
