DENVER (KDVR) — It is happening again. Another chance of snowfall will arrive midweek in Colorado.

The Pinpoint Weather team said light snow showers are expected for Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday. The southern track of the storm will limit accumulation along the Front Range to under an inch.

So far this season Denver has received 41.6 inches of total snowfall, according to the National Weather Service. March is typically the snowiest month of the season for the city.

Snow keeps falling on Wednesday. In fact, it snowed on Jan. 18, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22 this year.

As the storm gets closer, the forecast could change. Be sure to check back in to see the newest data from our Pinpoint Weather team.

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.