DENVER (KDVR) — A snowstorm is on the way and it could impact travel, especially for your commute on Wednesday.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday due to the impact from the snowstorm.

Meteorologist Kylie Bearse said the snow will arrive for the Denver metro area on Tuesday evening and continue Wednesday before tapering off Wednesday evening.

How much snow will fall?

Here is a look at how much snow the Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting:

Denver metro area: 3 to 6 inches

North of Denver: 1 to 3 inches

South of Denver: 4 to 9 inches

Snow totals forecast as of 7 a.m. Feb. 13



As the storm gets closer, the forecast could change. Be sure to check back in to see the newest data from our Pinpoint Weather team.

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.