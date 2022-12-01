Snow is seen outside the Denver City and County building in this file photo. (Photo: Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver saw its first official snowfall in November. So far this season, the city has received 10.9 inches of snow, which is slightly below the average total of 12.5 inches Denver generally sees this time of year.

How much snow could the metro area get this month? On average, Denver sees eight inches of snowfall in December.

December for the last 10 years

Here is a look at how much snow fell in December in Denver over the last 10 years, according to the National Weather Service:

2021: 4.8 inches

2020: 7 inches

2019: 2.8 inches

2018: 0.5 inches

2017: 4 inches

2016: 9.7 inches

2015: 11.3 inches

2014: 12 inches

2013: 4.7 inches

2012: 5.2 inches

Total snow each month in Denver on average

Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS:

January: 6.5 inches

February: 7.8 inches

March: 11.5 inches

April: 8.8 inches

May: 1.7 inches

June: Trace

July: 0 inches

August: 0 inches

September: 1 inch

October: 4.1 inches

November: 7.4 inches

December: 8 inches

The Pinpoint Weather team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter. Last season, Denver recorded 49.4 inches of total snowfall.