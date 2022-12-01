DENVER (KDVR) — Denver saw its first official snowfall in November. So far this season, the city has received 10.9 inches of snow, which is slightly below the average total of 12.5 inches Denver generally sees this time of year.
How much snow could the metro area get this month? On average, Denver sees eight inches of snowfall in December.
December for the last 10 years
Here is a look at how much snow fell in December in Denver over the last 10 years, according to the National Weather Service:
- 2021: 4.8 inches
- 2020: 7 inches
- 2019: 2.8 inches
- 2018: 0.5 inches
- 2017: 4 inches
- 2016: 9.7 inches
- 2015: 11.3 inches
- 2014: 12 inches
- 2013: 4.7 inches
- 2012: 5.2 inches
Total snow each month in Denver on average
Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS:
- January: 6.5 inches
- February: 7.8 inches
- March: 11.5 inches
- April: 8.8 inches
- May: 1.7 inches
- June: Trace
- July: 0 inches
- August: 0 inches
- September: 1 inch
- October: 4.1 inches
- November: 7.4 inches
- December: 8 inches
The Pinpoint Weather team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter. Last season, Denver recorded 49.4 inches of total snowfall.