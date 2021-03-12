How much snow can your car handle? Probably less than you think

DENVER (KDVR) — As the big snowstorm moves into the Denver Metro, we are looking at how much snow your car might be able to handle. It may not be as much as you think.

We’ve seen the images. A heavy snow moves in and vehicles get stuck in the snow.

There is a rule of thumb when it comes to how much snow your vehicle can handle according to tire experts.

Matt Story with Big O tires tells the Problem Solvers, the number one issue is the depth of the snow, not your tires.

“Winter tires are going to help you on the packed snow. But when you are driving through fresh powder it’s going to be deep and it will begin building up beneath your car,” Story said.

Story tells us if snow touches the bottom of your vehicle, the chance of it hardening up underneath is high.

That’s when the likelihood of you getting stuck increases.

If your car can clear the snow, the depth and quality of your tire tread then can determine whether you make it home.

The American Automobile Association says they are getting ready for a lot of calls from people thinking they could make it through snow that was just too deep.

“That’s what we see with these heavy snowstorms. You get a ton of snow and the wheel is completely encased in snow and it doesn’t have anything to get traction on and so it doesn’t get you out,” AAA Regional Public Affairs Director Skyler McKinley said.

Colorado drivers are being urged to stay home until after the storm has passed and it’s safe to drive.