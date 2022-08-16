DENVER (KDVR) — Rain has been falling steadily along the Front Range Tuesday and in some places, heavily in a short amount of time.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for Broomfield and Boulder counties including Lafayette and Superior that expired at 11 a.m.

The NWS said one gauge in Broomfield recorded 3.5 inches of rain this morning, mostly coming down between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Some areas saw downed trees while others experienced flooded streets.

Here are rain totals according to the NWS in some main metro areas in the last 24 hours:

Parker – 1.54 inches (as of 9:30 p.m. Monday)

Lone Tree – 1.33 inches (as of 9:30 p.m. Monday)

Highlands Ranch – 1.16 inches (as of 9:30 p.m Monday)

Castle Rock – 1.26 inches (as of 9:30 p.m Monday)

Centennial – 1 inch (as of 9 p.m. Monday)

Aurora – 2.64 inches (as of 9:30 p.m Monday)

This list will be updated as the NWS updates totals.

The Front Range and metro Denver have a 50% chance of rain for the day as scattered showers continue to move into the area.

The mountains, Interstate 70 and south of the metro have the highest chance for rain and thunderstorms. Flash flooding is possible with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Stay updated on all weather activity by downloading the Pinpoint Weather app or keeping an eye on all watches and warnings.



