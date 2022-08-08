DENVER (KDVR) — Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms moved through the Denver metro area on Sunday night, dropping nearly three inches of total rainfall in a short amount of time.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the bullseye of the flash flooding centered around Commerce City and the Globeville area.

In those areas, Tomer said radar estimated one to three inches of total rainfall in a short amount of time.

Here is a look at the preliminary total rainfall estimates over the last 24 hours:

Aurora: 1.6 inches

Berthoud: 1.71 inches

Commerce City: 2.8 inches

Denver: 1.85 inches

Federal Heights: 2.05 inches

Kittredge: 1.68 inches

Lake George: 1.69 inches

Pinewood Springs: 1.63 inches

Thornton: 1.8 inches

Westminster: 2.5 inches

We will update these totals throughout the day.

During the storm, Denver, Aurora, and Commerce City were under a flash flood warning until 9:15 p.m.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said conditions will be drier on Monday with highs in the 80s.

Be sure to bookmark these tools to help you stay informed of the weather changes as new data comes in from the Pinpoint Weather Team.

Download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.