DENVER (KDVR) — Even though the U.S. saw five Powerball winners on Monday, there’s still a chance to win a hefty amount of cash. So far, no one has matched the six winning numbers, leaving hundreds of millions unclaimed.
The Powerball just increased to an estimated $700 million ($352.3 million in cash value). If someone buys winning numbers on Wednesday, this jackpot will be the 9th highest jackpot in history, surpassing the jackpot won in California in October of 2021 worth $699.8 Million.
Don’t get too excited just yet. According to usamega.com, you won’t be taking home nearly as much as you think.
Every state must withhold 24% in federal tax on prizes as large as this jackpot. With additional taxes, you’ll see roughly 37% of your prize money withheld. The total amount of taxes depends on which state you buy the ticket from.
If you win the Powerball in Colorado and choose the cash lump sum option, you’ll end up with an estimated $206 million. If you choose the annuitized option, you’ll get a little over $13.7 million each year, totaling $411 million after 30 payments.
While that’s a lot of money taken out in Colorado, it’s not nearly as bad as some other states.
Best states to win Wednesday’s Powerball:
|Ranking
|State
|Annuity after 30 payments
|Cash
|1
|California
|$442,111,350
|$221,986,045
|2
|Florida
|$442,111,350
|$221,986,045
|3
|New Hampshire
|$442,111,350
|$221,986,045
|4
|Puerto Rico
|$442,111,350
|$221,986,045
|5
|South Dakota
|$442,111,350
|$221,986,045
|6
|Tennessee
|$442,111,350
|$221,986,045
|7
|Texas
|$442,111,350
|$221,986,045
|8
|U.S. Virgin Islands
|$442,111,350
|$221,986,045
|9
|Washington
|$442,111,350
|$221,986,045
|10
|Wyoming
|$442,111,350
|$221,986,045
|11
|Arizona
|$424,611,360
|$213,178,545
|12
|North Dakota
|$421,811,340
|$211,769,345
|13
|Pennsylvania
|$420,621,360
|$211,170,435
|14
|Indiana
|$420,061,350
|$210,888,595
|15
|Ohio
|$415,861,350
|$208,774,795
|16
|Michigan
|$412,361,340
|$207,013,295
|17
|Colorado
|$411,311,340
|$206,484,845
|18
|Kentucky
|$410,611,350
|$206,132,545
|19
|Arkansas
|$409,211,340
|$205,427,945
|20
|Louisiana
|$408,861,360
|$205,251,795
|21
|North Carolina
|$408,861,360
|$205,251,795
|22
|Oklahoma
|$408,861,360
|$205,251,795
|23
|Illinois
|$407,461,350
|$204,547,195
|24
|Missouri
|$407,461,350
|$204,547,195
|25
|Mississippi
|$407,111,340
|$204,371,045
|26
|Kansas
|$402,211,350
|$201,904,945
|27
|Georgia
|$401,861,340
|$201,728,795
|28
|Virginia
|$401,861,340
|$201,728,795
|29
|Idaho
|$401,511,360
|$201,552,645
|30
|New Mexico
|$400,811,340
|$201,200,345
|31
|Rhode Island
|$400,181,340
|$200,883,275
|32
|Iowa
|$400,111,350
|$200,848,045
|33
|South Carolina
|$396,611,340
|$199,086,545
|34
|West Virginia
|$396,611,340
|$199,086,545
|35
|Delaware
|$395,911,350
|$198,734,245
|36
|Nebraska
|$395,631,360
|$198,593,325
|37
|Montana
|$394,861,350
|$198,205,795
|38
|Connecticut
|$393,181,350
|$197,360,275
|39
|Maine
|$392,061,360
|$196,796,595
|40
|Wisconsin
|$388,561,350
|$195,035,095
|41
|Vermont
|$380,861,340
|$191,159,795
|42
|Maryland
|$379,461,360
|$190,455,195
|43
|Massachusetts
|$379,111,350
|$190,279,045
|44
|Minnesota
|$373,161,360
|$187,284,495
|45
|Oregon
|$372,811,350
|$187,108,345
|46
|New Jersey
|$366,861,360
|$184,113,795
|47
|Washington, D.C.
|$366,861,360
|$184,113,795
|48
|New York
|$365,811,360
|$183,585,345
Colorado ranks No. 17 in the states that take home the most amount of money after taxes.
If you bought a ticket in a nearby state like Wyoming or California, you’d get about $30 million more with the annuitized option.
Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 8:59 p.m. MT. Players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any Powerball prize.