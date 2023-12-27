DENVER (KDVR) — Even though the U.S. saw five Powerball winners on Monday, there’s still a chance to win a hefty amount of cash. So far, no one has matched the six winning numbers, leaving hundreds of millions unclaimed.

The Powerball just increased to an estimated $700 million ($352.3 million in cash value). If someone buys winning numbers on Wednesday, this jackpot will be the 9th highest jackpot in history, surpassing the jackpot won in California in October of 2021 worth $699.8 Million.

Don’t get too excited just yet. According to usamega.com, you won’t be taking home nearly as much as you think.

Every state must withhold 24% in federal tax on prizes as large as this jackpot. With additional taxes, you’ll see roughly 37% of your prize money withheld. The total amount of taxes depends on which state you buy the ticket from.

If you win the Powerball in Colorado and choose the cash lump sum option, you’ll end up with an estimated $206 million. If you choose the annuitized option, you’ll get a little over $13.7 million each year, totaling $411 million after 30 payments.

While that’s a lot of money taken out in Colorado, it’s not nearly as bad as some other states.

Best states to win Wednesday’s Powerball:

Ranking State Annuity after 30 payments Cash 1 California $442,111,350 $221,986,045 2 Florida $442,111,350 $221,986,045 3 New Hampshire $442,111,350 $221,986,045 4 Puerto Rico $442,111,350 $221,986,045 5 South Dakota $442,111,350 $221,986,045 6 Tennessee $442,111,350 $221,986,045 7 Texas $442,111,350 $221,986,045 8 U.S. Virgin Islands $442,111,350 $221,986,045 9 Washington $442,111,350 $221,986,045 10 Wyoming $442,111,350 $221,986,045 11 Arizona $424,611,360 $213,178,545 12 North Dakota $421,811,340 $211,769,345 13 Pennsylvania $420,621,360 $211,170,435 14 Indiana $420,061,350 $210,888,595 15 Ohio $415,861,350 $208,774,795 16 Michigan $412,361,340 $207,013,295 17 Colorado $411,311,340 $206,484,845 18 Kentucky $410,611,350 $206,132,545 19 Arkansas $409,211,340 $205,427,945 20 Louisiana $408,861,360 $205,251,795 21 North Carolina $408,861,360 $205,251,795 22 Oklahoma $408,861,360 $205,251,795 23 Illinois $407,461,350 $204,547,195 24 Missouri $407,461,350 $204,547,195 25 Mississippi $407,111,340 $204,371,045 26 Kansas $402,211,350 $201,904,945 27 Georgia $401,861,340 $201,728,795 28 Virginia $401,861,340 $201,728,795 29 Idaho $401,511,360 $201,552,645 30 New Mexico $400,811,340 $201,200,345 31 Rhode Island $400,181,340 $200,883,275 32 Iowa $400,111,350 $200,848,045 33 South Carolina $396,611,340 $199,086,545 34 West Virginia $396,611,340 $199,086,545 35 Delaware $395,911,350 $198,734,245 36 Nebraska $395,631,360 $198,593,325 37 Montana $394,861,350 $198,205,795 38 Connecticut $393,181,350 $197,360,275 39 Maine $392,061,360 $196,796,595 40 Wisconsin $388,561,350 $195,035,095 41 Vermont $380,861,340 $191,159,795 42 Maryland $379,461,360 $190,455,195 43 Massachusetts $379,111,350 $190,279,045 44 Minnesota $373,161,360 $187,284,495 45 Oregon $372,811,350 $187,108,345 46 New Jersey $366,861,360 $184,113,795 47 Washington, D.C. $366,861,360 $184,113,795 48 New York $365,811,360 $183,585,345 This information was taken from usamega.com and ranked from highest to lowest earnings after taxes from each state. The annuity amounts are average amounts a Jackpot winner would make. These amounts are if no one else wins.

Colorado ranks No. 17 in the states that take home the most amount of money after taxes.

If you bought a ticket in a nearby state like Wyoming or California, you’d get about $30 million more with the annuitized option.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 8:59 p.m. MT. Players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any Powerball prize.