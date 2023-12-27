DENVER (KDVR) — Even though the U.S. saw five Powerball winners on Monday, there’s still a chance to win a hefty amount of cash. So far, no one has matched the six winning numbers, leaving hundreds of millions unclaimed.

The Powerball just increased to an estimated $700 million ($352.3 million in cash value). If someone buys winning numbers on Wednesday, this jackpot will be the 9th highest jackpot in history, surpassing the jackpot won in California in October of 2021 worth $699.8 Million.

Don’t get too excited just yet. According to usamega.com, you won’t be taking home nearly as much as you think.

Every state must withhold 24% in federal tax on prizes as large as this jackpot. With additional taxes, you’ll see roughly 37% of your prize money withheld. The total amount of taxes depends on which state you buy the ticket from.

If you win the Powerball in Colorado and choose the cash lump sum option, you’ll end up with an estimated $206 million. If you choose the annuitized option, you’ll get a little over $13.7 million each year, totaling $411 million after 30 payments.

While that’s a lot of money taken out in Colorado, it’s not nearly as bad as some other states.

Best states to win Wednesday’s Powerball:

RankingStateAnnuity after 30 paymentsCash
1California$442,111,350$221,986,045
2Florida$442,111,350$221,986,045
3New Hampshire$442,111,350$221,986,045
4Puerto Rico$442,111,350$221,986,045
5South Dakota$442,111,350$221,986,045
6Tennessee$442,111,350$221,986,045
7Texas$442,111,350$221,986,045
8U.S. Virgin Islands$442,111,350$221,986,045
9Washington$442,111,350$221,986,045
10Wyoming$442,111,350$221,986,045
11Arizona$424,611,360$213,178,545
12North Dakota$421,811,340$211,769,345
13Pennsylvania$420,621,360$211,170,435
14Indiana$420,061,350$210,888,595
15Ohio$415,861,350$208,774,795
16Michigan$412,361,340$207,013,295
17Colorado$411,311,340$206,484,845
18Kentucky$410,611,350$206,132,545
19Arkansas$409,211,340$205,427,945
20Louisiana$408,861,360$205,251,795
21North Carolina$408,861,360$205,251,795
22Oklahoma$408,861,360$205,251,795
23Illinois$407,461,350$204,547,195
24Missouri$407,461,350$204,547,195
25Mississippi$407,111,340$204,371,045
26Kansas$402,211,350$201,904,945
27Georgia$401,861,340$201,728,795
28Virginia$401,861,340$201,728,795
29Idaho$401,511,360$201,552,645
30New Mexico$400,811,340$201,200,345
31Rhode Island$400,181,340$200,883,275
32Iowa$400,111,350$200,848,045
33South Carolina$396,611,340$199,086,545
34West Virginia$396,611,340$199,086,545
35Delaware$395,911,350$198,734,245
36Nebraska$395,631,360$198,593,325
37Montana$394,861,350$198,205,795
38Connecticut$393,181,350$197,360,275
39Maine$392,061,360$196,796,595
40Wisconsin$388,561,350$195,035,095
41Vermont$380,861,340$191,159,795
42Maryland$379,461,360$190,455,195
43Massachusetts$379,111,350$190,279,045
44Minnesota$373,161,360$187,284,495
45Oregon$372,811,350$187,108,345
46New Jersey$366,861,360$184,113,795
47Washington, D.C.$366,861,360$184,113,795
48New York$365,811,360$183,585,345
This information was taken from usamega.com and ranked from highest to lowest earnings after taxes from each state. The annuity amounts are average amounts a Jackpot winner would make. These amounts are if no one else wins.

Colorado ranks No. 17 in the states that take home the most amount of money after taxes.

If you bought a ticket in a nearby state like Wyoming or California, you’d get about $30 million more with the annuitized option.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 8:59 p.m. MT. Players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any Powerball prize.