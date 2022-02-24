DENVER (KDVR) — It’s Thursday afternoon, and residents of Denver and most of the state have been dealing with temperatures in the teens or lower for more than two days and below-freezing temperatures for more than 60 hours.

So when will the pattern change? We’re warming up slightly Thursday and Friday, but the Pinpoint Weather Team says we likely won’t break 32 degrees until early Saturday afternoon.

Yes, that means about 48 more hours of frigid temps, getting us beyond 100 hours and around 114 total that the team forecasted late last week.

The good thing is that the warming trend continues, and by early next week temperatures will approach and surpass 60 degrees.

Denver temperatures for the past week:

Date High Low Sunday, Feb. 20 63 33 Monday, Feb. 21 55 2 Tuesday, Feb. 22 8 -3 Wednesday, Feb. 23 14 -7 Thursday, Feb. 24 22 (forecast) 3 Friday, Feb, 25 (forecast) 30 5 Saturday, Feb. 26 (forecast) 41 9 Sunday, Feb. 27 (forecast) 57 17

To complicate the cold, there have also been several rounds of snow since the cold snap started. Denver has had 4.3 inches of snow since the beginning of the week.