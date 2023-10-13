DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday night, the jury returned with a split verdict against two Aurora police officers charged with Elijah McClain’s death in 2019.

One officer, Randy Roedema, was found guilty on two charges. The other officer, Jason Rosenblatt, was acquitted of all charges.

Roedema was found guilty of criminally negligent reckless homicide and third-degree assault.

While Roedema’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m., here’s what he could be facing based on the charges:

Criminally negligent reckless homicide

According to the Colorado Legal Defense Group, criminally negligent homicide is deemed unintentional and it’s when someone’s death is caused by another’s failure to understand the risk of their reckless behavior.

In Colorado, the sentencing ranges from 1-3 years in prison and followed by 2 years mandatory parole along with a potential fine of $1,000-$100,000.

This is a lesser offense than manslaughter. Manslaughter is when someone dies as a result of another’s reckless behavior. For manslaughter, you are aware of the reckless behavior and disregard the risk.

Rodema, who originally faced a manslaughter charge as well, would’ve been looking at a sentence of 2 to 6 years in prison, 3 years of mandatory parole, and a fine as high as $500,000, depending on the circumstances.

Third-degree assault

Third-degree assault in Colorado is when you knowingly or recklessly inflict bodily injury on another person, according to the CLDG.

The offense is punishable by up to 18 months in jail and/or fines of up to $1,000.

Jury selection for the trial of a third officer’s involvement in Elijah McClain’s death begins on Oct. 13. The third officer, Nathan Woodyard, is facing one charge of reckless manslaughter.