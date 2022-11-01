DENVER (KDVR) — There is a chance that Denver could see its first official snowfall of the season later this week.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said up to one inch of snow accumulation is possible by the Friday morning rush hour in Denver.

What counts as first snowfall?

What defines Denver’s first snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, the snow must be measurable. The NWS considers one-tenth of an inch or more of snowfall as measurable snow.

The snowfall measurement will be taken at Denver International Airport because that is where the official measurement comes from.

DIA is located about 18 miles northeast of downtown and it is also where the Automated Surface Observing System for the city of Denver is located.

The average date of the first snowfall for the city is Oct. 18, according to the NWS.

How much does it snow in November?

The average snowfall in Denver in November is 7.4 inches. In 2021, Denver only recorded a trace of total snowfall in November.

Here is a look at the total November snowfall for the last five years in Denver:

2021: Trace

Trace 2020: 5 inches

5 inches 2019: 13.7 inches

13.7 inches 2018: 4.5 inches

4.5 inches 2017: Trace

Total snow each month in Denver

Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS:

January: 6.5 inches

6.5 inches February: 7.8 inches

7.8 inches March: 11.5 inches

11.5 inches April: 8.8 inches

8.8 inches May: 1.7 inches

1.7 inches June: Trace

Trace July: 0 inches

0 inches August: 0 inches

0 inches September: 1 inch

1 inch October: 4.1 inches

4.1 inches November: 7.4 inches

7.4 inches December: 8 inches

The Pinpoint Weather team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter.

Last season, Denver recorded 49.4 inches of total snowfall.