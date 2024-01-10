DENVER (KDVR) — If you felt like winter normally brings more snow to the Centennial State, you felt right. The entire state has seen below-average snowfall this winter season.

In October, nearly double the average snow fell, with 7.5 inches recorded in Denver compared to an average of 4.1 inches.

The influx of moisture was followed by two months with significantly less snowfall than usual. In November, 2.9 inches of snow fell in Denver, compared to an average of 7.4 inches. The difference was even greater in December, with 1.4 inches falling in Denver compared to an average of 8 inches.

On average, Denver gets 20.6 inches of snow during the final months of the year, according to the National Weather Service. But this season, Denver started 2024 with only 11.8 inches of snowfall recorded.

Not much has fallen since; however, FOX31 Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Liz McGiffin estimates January and the coming months will have more precipitation than average.

So how much snow does Denver usually get in January?

According to the NWS, an average of 6.5 inches of snow falls in Denver in January. So far, 0.7 inches have accumulated in Denver this month, bringing the season total to 12.5 inches.

Snowfall is expected in the metro area this weekend, along with below-zero temperatures. However, snow accumulation near Denver this weekend is expected to total less than an inch.

In true Colorado fashion, the weather forecast is subject to change, so keep an eye on the forecast with the Pinpoint Weather team.

What is the record for snowfall in January?

According to the NWS, the snowiest January on record (since 1882) in Denver was in 1992 when 24.3 inches of snow accumulated over the month.

This dry 2024 January might also feel drier due to previous years. The last two Januarys were among the top 20 snowiest in Denver history, with 13.4 inches in 2022 and 13 inches in 2023.

