AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — After the floor of a house collapsed during a party over the weekend, hurting several young adults, the Problem Solvers spoke with experts about what possibly went wrong and what to know to prevent something like this from happening.

Anyone who may be planning to host or even attend a house party should use this incident as an important lesson.

“Personally? I’ve never seen the floor of a home collapsed because of a house party before,” said Eric Hurst with South Metro Fire Rescue. He’s been with the department for nearly 20 years and says this could have been much worse.

“We know a lot of people want to have house parties. And I think that number of people, 150, is just too excessive to have in that space,” Hurst said.

Tim Lack agrees. Lack is principal and a structural engineer at Martin/Martin Inc.

“Likely what happened is there were so many people on the floor that they overloaded,” Lack said.

He also said residences are designed for about 40 pounds per square foot.

“People were shoulder to shoulder, chest to chest. That usually results in like, you know, 80 to 100 pounds per square foot,” Lack said.

That’s double what most residences are designed for. He said the dancing also made the stress on the floor worse.

“So really we just have to have everyone trying to make more responsible decisions. And especially when it comes to the overcrowding situation, if a space looks overcrowded, it’s probably dangerous for a number of reasons,” Hurst said.