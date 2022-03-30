DENVER (KDVR) — The cost of climate change manifests itself in natural disasters, like the Marshall Fire, but the ripple effects of a changing environment impact the Colorado way of life and economy beyond just fires and floods.

On Wednesday, the Colorado Fiscal Institute and the Environmental Defense Fund will hold a roundtable discussion about the true cost of climate change in the Centennial State.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse will join the talk, and provide an update on economic recovery legislation and investments to protect the environment from natural disasters.

You can watch the discussion live at 11:00 a.m. on FOX31 NOW in the player above.