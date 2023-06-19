DENVER (KDVR) — You might think that moose were always in Colorado, but you’d be wrong. In fact, there weren’t any permanent populations of moose in the state until just over four decades ago.

As of 2023, there are nearly 3,000 moose across the state of Colorado.

However, moose aren’t considered to be native to the Centennial State at all, and until recently were a very rare site to see.

Moose weren’t always in Colorado

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, there were reports dating back to the 1850s of solitary moose moving into the state from Wyoming. These strays never came in large enough numbers to establish a stable population in the state, however.

That changed in 1978 when wildlife managers arranged for a transplant of 12 moose from Utah to the state’s North Park region near Walden. The next year, another 12 were moved from Wyoming to the same region.

That population did so well that they began moving into other regions.

Then, between 1991 and 1992, about 100 moose from that region, as well as from Wyoming and Utah, were moved to an area of the state near Creede.

Even without this push, biologists think that moose may eventually have established themselves in Colorado naturally.

Now, you can find moose in areas west of Interstate 25, typically in the northwest and southwest portions of the state. The largest moose populations are in North Park near Steamboat Springs, as well as in areas northwest of Gunnison, according to CPW.

However, CPW said there has been a recent increase in male moose moving into urban areas along the I-25 corridor.

CPW said it typically tries to leave the moose alone but may occasionally step in to relocate them when they jeopardize human safety.

If you do encounter a moose in the wild, CPW said you should observe it at a distance and with common sense and give the animal command and respect.