DENVER (KDVR) — With dangerously cold temperatures here to stay for the next few days, local veterinarians are reminding pet owners to limit the time they spend outside.

Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, a staff veterinarian at VCA Alameda East Veterinary Hospital, said a fur coat doesn’t mean these pets are immune to the cold.

“If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them,” Dr. Fitzgerald said. “It doesn’t take long for frostbite to happen. Frostbite happens to areas of the body where there’s big surface area and not much meat underneath, the ears, tip of the tail, paws.”

He said those spots are usually discolored, cold to the touch and painful.

“It’s pale or blueish in the beginning, but after a while, when the damage has really set in, it can be really necrotic and black, so it’s areas of the skin that have actually frozen and died later on,” Dr. Fitzgerald said. “It may take a while for the frostbite to declare itself, so we have to pay attention.“

Limiting exposure outdoors and checking their paws after a quick trip outside for any salt or ice is key.

“The cold weather can aggravate other conditions. Dogs with arthritis might be much stiffer in this weather,” Dr. Fitzgerald said. “Dogs with a heart disease and respiratory problems out in the cold air, that can really accentuate it and aggravate the underlying problem.”

Danielle Sullivan tells FOX31 she is limiting her time outdoors with her three dogs until it warms up.

“You have to do it in short bursts and a lot of short bursts because it’s just intolerable for them, especially their paws,” Sullivan said. “It’s terrible, but honestly we’ve had such a mild winter I can’t really complain so far but hopefully it warms up soon.”

Dr. Fitzgerald said it’s also a good idea to check your car before turning it on because sometimes cats will climb up near the engine to keep warm.