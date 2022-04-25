DENVER (KDVR) — The summer travel season is right around the corner, and now that masks are generally optional for air travelers many families are trying to assess the risk and make a plan.

Some passengers at Denver International Airport are still wearing masks, but many are not.

“I’m really glad that the mask mandate has been lifted,” one man said.

Dr. Jaya Kumar, the chief medical officer at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, says when she flies, she will continue wearing a mask. She says people with risk factors should do the same.

“If you are at high risk then definitely consider one of the respirators or higher-level masks,” she said.

There are places inside the airport where people are close to each other like checking in, going through security, riding the train or boarding the plane.

Studies show that airplanes have air filtration systems that can reduce the risk of COVID transmission, but experts say sometimes, those systems are not turned on during the boarding process.

“The air filters do not matter to me as much at this point, as much as the social distancing,” Dr. Kumar said.