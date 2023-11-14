DENVER (KDVR) — AAA expects Thanksgiving travel this year to be one of the busiest on record with an estimated 55.4 million travelers nationwide. With Denver International Airport being the third busiest airport in the world, thousands are expected to travel through Denver during Thanksgiving week.

On normal travel days, DIA security can be a gamble. Depending on the day, you can either breeze through security or, the lines could stretch to baggage claim. During the holidays, especially this Thanksgiving, there’s going to be even more people.

A new report ranked DIA as one of the worst airports in the country to travel through during the holidays.

FOX31 reached out to DIA on how many travelers are expected during the week of Thanksgiving.

TSA projects that more than 489,000 travelers are expected to pass through DIA between Monday, Nov. 20 to Sunday, Nov. 26, according to a DIA media spokesperson.

Almost half a million people will be going through DIA in one week, but the parking and security lines shouldn’t be a total disaster.

DIA opened up 1,600 spaces in the east economy lot on Tuesday. Next week, the remaining 800 spaces will open.

As for security, a new study found DIA has the fifth longest wait times, just behind Orlando International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport. However, the wait times for DIA during the holiday season only amounted to 9.1 minutes in line.

You can check security wait times online, but these times are only an estimate. You can also reserve a spot in line by making a TSA appointment.

If you’re worried about wait times and missing your flight, make sure you show up extra early to the airport as half a million other people will be boarding their flights as well.