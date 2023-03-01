DENVER (KDVR) — Getting stuck on the interstate in delays can be incredibly frustrating, especially when it makes you late to something.

The 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard showed that people in the United States spent an average of 51 hours in traffic, compared to 36 hours in 2021.

“The 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard provides four years of mobility data for a more granular and holistic analysis of mobility within the world’s most-congested areas. It provides travel delay comparisons, collision trends, downtown trips and speeds based on the unique commuting patterns within each metro area,” INRIX explained.

Where does Denver rank?

Globally, Denver was ranked at number 69 for hours lost sitting in traffic in 2022. Denver drivers lost 54 hours while stuck in traffic last year, according to INRIX.

All that time in traffic is costing each Denver driver an average of $912 a year.

What are the worst cities for traffic delays?

According to the data, these are the 10 worst cities in the United States for hours lost in traffic in 2022:

Chicago, Illinois: 155 hours lost Boston, Massachusetts: 134 hours lost New York City, New York: 117 hours Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 114 hours lost Miami, Florida: 105 hours lost San Francisco, California: 97 hours lost Los Angeles, California: 95 hours lost Washington, D.C.: 83 hours lost Houston, Texas: 74 hours lost Atlanta, Georgia: 74 hours lost

The worst place in the world for congestion is London, where people spend an average of 156 hours each year stuck in traffic.