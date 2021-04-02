How many Denver residents forgot street sweeping begins April 1?

DENVER (KDVR) — April 1 means the Denver Street Sweeping Program is back and enforced. The Street Sweeping Season runs through November.

“It’s that time of year,” spokeswoman Nancy Kuhn said. “We need to remove that dirt and debris off our streets. Keep it out of our air. Keep it out of our water.”

The Denver Transportation and Infrastructure Department said nearly 1,300 citations were issued on Thursday for vehicles that did not move from the street on the scheduled sweeping day. That number is consistent with the daily average for the month of April, in years past.

Last year, due to COVID stay-at-home orders, enforcement was lifted for April, May and June.

The fine is $50.00. The number jumps to $100.00 if you fail to pay on time.

The City of Denver can send you a reminder, if you sign up at Denvergov.org.