DENVER (KDVR) — It is no surprise that Denver International Airport flies to countries outside of the United States. The word “international” is in its name, after all.

While a vast majority of the destinations served by DIA are domestic, there are many airlines and flights that go to international destinations.

How many countries can you fly to straight from DIA?

There are 13 different countries that DIA flies to, as well as one British Overseas Territory — the Cayman Islands.

The destinations that DIA has nonstop flights to do not span the globe. The only country you can fly to in Asia is Japan, while there are five countries in Europe you can fly to: Iceland, France, Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Many of the countries you can go to directly from DIA are in Central America, with flights to Mexico, Belize, Costa Rica and Panama.

Some countries have several cities to which you can fly, those countries being Canada and Mexico.

The 13 countries you can fly to, straight from DIA, plus one British Oversees Territory:

Bahamas

Belize

Canada

Cayman Islands

Costa Rica

France

Germany

Iceland

Jamaica

Japan

Mexico

Panama

Switzerland

United Kingdom

On the domestic end of things, DIA offers flights to 45 of the 50 states, as well as to Washington D.C.

The only states that don’t have direct flights from DIA are Delaware, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and West Virginia.