DENVER (KDVR) – Eggs are at record prices and Colorado is in the process of rolling out a new law requiring all eggs sold in the state be cage free.

As a result of that, FOX31 has heard from several community members about raising chickens in their yards.

Every community has different rules for livestock and your best bet is to reach out to your local town hall with any questions, here’s an overview of Denver’s regulations.

Chapter 8 of the Revised Municipal Code of the City and County of Denver lets residents apply for a permit that would allow them to conduct animal husbandry practices on their own property.

Specifically, it outlines how many chickens, goats, and ducks a permit-carrying Denver resident can have, as well as the rules that must be followed to maintain that permit’s possession.

Chickens, goats, ducks, and you

First and foremost, you must send a letter seeking approval to the Director of Denver Animal Protection. You can send your letter to 1241 West Bayaud Avenue, Denver, CO 80223 with the following information:

Name, address and phone number

The number of each type of livestock or fowl you are attempting to house on your property

The size of the area where the animal(s) will be held

Veterinarian’s name, address and phone number

Indicate if the animal is spayed or neutered

Indicate where they dispose of excrement

List of vaccinations the animal has received

If the request is approved by the Director of DAP, then a pre-approval letter will be issued. To complete the procedure, you must then call zoning office at 720-865-3000 to finalize it.

To get your permit once all these steps are completed, you must then visit the Denver Animal Shelter, located at 1241 West Bayaud Avenue, where you will pay your livestock fee ($100) and/or your fowl fee ($50).

Permit-holding Denver residents can own:

8 female chickens Must be at least 16 square feet of permeable land area available for each fowl Must be an adequate enclosed shelter for each chicken to avoid the elements in

2 female ducks Must be at least 16 square feet of permeable land area available for each fowl Must be an adequate enclosed shelter for each duck to avoid the elements in

2 female goats Must be at least 130 square feet of permeable land area available for each goat Must be an adequate enclosed shelter for each goat to avoid the elements in



If you have a permit, you are not allowed to keep any of these animals for the purpose of sale and you must have fencing that ensures these animals cannot escape from your property.

Additionally, permit holders must follow rules that include having clean and wholesome crates designed to keep the fowls from overcrowding, overheating, becoming overtly cold, and clear of other dead, injured or diseased animals.

Qualified hatcheries, stores, owners, dealers, or other persons engaged in the business of selling such animals are the only ones allowed to legally sell baby chicks in Denver.

Permit-lacking residents are prohibited from owning:

Roosters

Male goats older than 6 years

Drakes (Male ducks)

Horses

Mules

Donkeys

Burros

Cattle

Sheep

Goats

Swine

Chickens

Geese

Ducks

Turkeys

Now, to be clear, these permits are valid indefinitely and are not a transferable commodity that another Denver resident can buy off of you in order to use on their own property.