DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been an exceptionally wet spring and summer in Colorado, but the rain hasn’t stopped the wildfires.

In fact, rain can serve as fuel for fire by creating more vegetation to burn.

So far this year, wildfires have only burned about one-fifth as many acres as last year, according to reports from the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

Last year, 835 wildfires destroyed at least 45,732 acres of land in Colorado.

As of Friday, there have been nine wildfires in Colorado in 2023, burning a current total of 9,902 acres. So far this year’s burned acres equates to 21.6% of last years burn total.

Here is the status of this year’s wildfires according to the most recent updates from NWCG.

Currently burning

Bear Creek fire: Pagosa Springs

375 acres burned, 0% containment

Cause: lightning

Started Aug. 1, updated Aug. 11

Little Mesa fire: near Delta

433 acres burned, 0% containment

Cause: lightning

Started July 31, updated Aug. 11

Quartz Ridge fire: Pagosa Springs

1,298 acres burned, 0% containment

Cause: lightning

Started Aug. 5, updated Aug. 11

Lowline fire: near Crested Butte

1,871 acres burned, 55% containment

Cause: lightning

Started July 26, updated Aug. 11

Dry Lake fire: Archuleta County

1,372 acres burned, 65% containment

Cause: lightning

Start date unclear, updated Aug. 9

Spring Creek fire: near Parachute

3,256 acres burned, 72% containment

Cause: unknown

Started June 24, updated July 19

Coal Mine fire: near Pagosa Springs

286 acres burned, 95% containment

Cause: lightning

Started June 26, updated July 6

Extinguished fires

Devil’s Thumb fire: near Fraser

81 acres burned, 100% containment

Cause: lightning

Started July 4, updated Aug. 2

Titan fire: near Trinidad

930 acres burned, 100% containment

Cause: under investigation

Started June 28, updated July 2

Nine of the top 20 largest wildfires in Colorado history have occurred in the last three years, according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

The largest wildfire so far this year, the Spring Creek fire, was the first to ignite, totaling 3,256 acres so far as per the last update from NWCG.

In 2020, the three largest wildfires in Colorado history were recorded, according to Colorado DFPC. Those were the Cameron Peak fire which burned 208,913 acres, the East Troublesome fire which burned 193,812 acres and the Pine Gulch fire which burned 139,007 acres.