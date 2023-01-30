DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures in Denver have been unseasonably cold this month, it was so cold on Monday that the Mile High City was nearly 30 degrees below average. How long will this below-freezing cold snap last?

Monday was a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as temperatures plummeted into the mere teens. Jan. 30 tied a record low of negative 10 degrees, that record was set back in 1985.

Normally, the average high temperature in Denver in January is around 44 degrees and the average low is around 19 degrees.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, the below-freezing temperatures will be here for at least another day. Denver has already been below freezing since Saturday evening.

Monday night, temperatures will continue to drop into the low single digits. Denver is under a wind chill advisory where temperatures could drop as low as negative 20 degrees. The good news is that sunshine returns on Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon is a little warmer with highs making it to the low 30s.

The Mile High City will finally be above freezing by Wednesday when the high is around 37 degrees. As the warm-up continues, Denver will be back to seasonal averages in the mid-40s by the end of the week.

So, keep those gloves and scarves close for at least one more day before things finally start to warm up.