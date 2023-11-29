DENVER (KDVR) — If you’ve driven eastbound on Interstate 70 at Floyd Hill early in the morning, you have probably been blinded by sun glare.

Sun glare occurs when the angle of the sun, in combination with the inclining hills, creates a blinding light, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The glare makes it nearly impossible to see clearly while driving. It’s what causes road closures on I-70 during many winter mornings.

Every morning, Colorado State Patrol and CDOT personnel decide whether or not to close eastbound I-70 at exit 244 (U.S. 6).

How long does sun glare last?

There’s good news and bad news when it comes to the length of the sun glare issue.

Good news: Sun glare on I-70 only lasts two to three hours in the early morning. It’s only noticeable between sunrise and 8:30 a.m.

Bad news: It will continue for the next few months.

Sun glare occurs in the fall and winter months. It usually becomes a problem in November and lasts until February.

Usually, it only closes the highway for 45 minutes, While it doesn’t last long, it becomes problematic for morning commuters and requires drivers to take alternate routes.

Alternate routes

CDOT reroutes traffic at Exit 244 (U.S. 6) at the bottom of Floyd Hill.

Then, drivers can either stay on U.S. 6 through Clear Creek Canyon or take the eastbound I-70 frontage road (U.S. 40) and get back onto I-70 at Beaver Brook.

If you’re experiencing sun glare on your morning commute, make sure to have a pair of sunglasses on hand and drive carefully.