GENESSEE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation will ramp up projects along the I-70 corridor this summer from Golden to Grand Junction that will have major travel impacts on people heading up to the High Country.

CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew will be giving an overview of projects impacting travel from Golden to the Eisenhower Tunnel Friday, including early projects around Floyd Hill.

On the other side of the tunnel heading towards Silverthorne, CDOT will also be repaving I-70 starting this month, which will cause slowdowns and impact traffic during the week.

