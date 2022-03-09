DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for gas reached more than $4.25 on Wednesday. Nationwide, gasoline has never been higher.

The country has hit a record average, according to AAA. Meanwhile, Colorado’s average is getting closer to $4 per gallon. Analysts say it could get even worse amid ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Gov. Jared Polis’ spokesperson said his boss has called for Congress to suspend the federal gas tax. Polis has also proposed a delay in Colorado’s gas fee, his office said. But many Coloradans are wondering if any of that will happen.

Meanwhile, drivers may think higher prices lead to more public transit ridership. RTD said there was an increase in 2008 when gas prices increased, but ridership stayed the same when gas prices fell in 2014. The transit agency said it can’t attribute a direct correlation between gas prices and ridership because many factors are at play.

The agency said in a statement to FOX31 that “there are so many factors affecting ridership that it is difficult to arrive at a direct correlation. It is more complicated than gas prices alone. Factors affecting the answer include seasonality, weather, service levels and the opening of new lines, for example.”

Colorado Auto Dealers Association executives told FOX31 it’s difficult to encourage people in the middle class to pay more now on an electric vehicle for future savings. Also, with inflation, the financing of a car is expensive. Inventory also remains low, the association explained.

On Wednesday, FOX31 found drivers visiting various gas stations looking for the cheapest options. Those drivers said they are considering options that will result in them driving less until prices normalize.