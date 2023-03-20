DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for good news on your Monday morning, the cost to fill your vehicle is going down.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in our state is $3.77, which is down 13 cents from last week, according to AAA.

Date/avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.771$4.143$4.440$4.489
Yesterday Avg.$3.783$4.154$4.460$4.508
Week Ago Avg.$3.909$4.270$4.581$4.628
Month Ago Avg.$4.103$4.462$4.767$4.820
Year Ago Avg.$3.957$4.293$4.597$4.637
AAA, 3/20/23

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.44, which is down 3 cents since last week.

Where are the cheapest gas prices?

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

  1. QuickTrip– Parker: $2.17
  2. Circle K– Parker: $2.17
  3. Love’s Travel Stop– Bennett: $3.13
  4. QuickTrip– Bennett:  $3.13
  5. Circle K– Bennett: $3.13
  6. Quick Stop– Brighton: $3.19
  7. Sam’s Club– Evans: $3.23
  8. Murphy Express– Parker: $3.29
  9. Everyday– Parker: $3.29
  10. King Soopers– Parker: $3.29

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.17.