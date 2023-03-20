DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for good news on your Monday morning, the cost to fill your vehicle is going down.
The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in our state is $3.77, which is down 13 cents from last week, according to AAA.
|Date/avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.771
|$4.143
|$4.440
|$4.489
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.783
|$4.154
|$4.460
|$4.508
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.909
|$4.270
|$4.581
|$4.628
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.103
|$4.462
|$4.767
|$4.820
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.957
|$4.293
|$4.597
|$4.637
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.44, which is down 3 cents since last week.
Where are the cheapest gas prices?
Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:
- QuickTrip– Parker: $2.17
- Circle K– Parker: $2.17
- Love’s Travel Stop– Bennett: $3.13
- QuickTrip– Bennett: $3.13
- Circle K– Bennett: $3.13
- Quick Stop– Brighton: $3.19
- Sam’s Club– Evans: $3.23
- Murphy Express– Parker: $3.29
- Everyday– Parker: $3.29
- King Soopers– Parker: $3.29
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.17.