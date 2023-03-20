DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for good news on your Monday morning, the cost to fill your vehicle is going down.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in our state is $3.77, which is down 13 cents from last week, according to AAA.

Date/avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.771 $4.143 $4.440 $4.489 Yesterday Avg. $3.783 $4.154 $4.460 $4.508 Week Ago Avg. $3.909 $4.270 $4.581 $4.628 Month Ago Avg. $4.103 $4.462 $4.767 $4.820 Year Ago Avg. $3.957 $4.293 $4.597 $4.637 AAA, 3/20/23

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.44, which is down 3 cents since last week.

Where are the cheapest gas prices?

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.17.