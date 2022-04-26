GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation will have its hands full this summer, doing everything to prevent mudslides along Glenwood Canyon that could disrupt a critical stretch of I-70.

Mudslides were a near-weekly occurrence last summer, as moisture caused cascading slides from the Grizzly Creek burn scar.

Representatives from CDOT, the Federal Highway Administration, Glenwood Springs and the U.S. Forest Service will outline the ongoing efforts to protect the infrastructure in the canyon Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.

You can watch the update live on FOX31 NOW in the player above. The live feed may be choppy since service in the canyon can be limited.