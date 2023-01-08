DENVER (KDVR) – A cold snap across much of the U.S. in the last two weeks has forced refineries to slow operations and even shut down, including on the Texas gulf coast, sending prices at the pump slightly higher and increasing air pollution.

A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week, up from the previous week’s average of $3.18 per gallon last week, according to AAA gas price data.

S&P Global analysts do not anticipate the impacts to refinery operations to be as severe as was the case following the February 2021 winter storm. Prices at the pump remained highest in West Coast states, New York and Pennsylvania while many southern states have enjoyed sub-$3 prices.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Colorado. Gas prices are as of January 6. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Colorado by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.07

– Week change: +$0.21 (+7.2%)

– Year change: $-0.24 (+-7.3%)

– Gas tax: $0.23 per gallon (#37 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.92 (6/21/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.29

– Week change: -$0.00 (-0.1%)

– Year change: +$0.91 (+26.8%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.54 (6/21/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Colorado

#1. Vail: $3.59

#2. Glenwood Springs: $3.45

#3. Durango: $3.23

#4. Grand Junction (CO only): $3.10

#5. Pueblo: $3.09

#6. Boulder-Longmont: $3.04

#7. Colorado Springs: $3.01

#8. Denver: $3.00

#9. Fort Collins-Loveland: $3.00

#10. Greeley: $2.99

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Hawaii: $5.02

#2. California: $4.44

#3. Nevada: $3.98

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Georgia: $2.83

#2. Texas: $2.88

#3. Mississippi: $2.90

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162



Stacker content published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.