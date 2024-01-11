DENVER (KDVR) — In Denver, and some nearby cities, drivers can be caught and cited for traffic violations by cameras and radars found on traffic lights, other vehicles and even aircraft.

According to the city, photo speed enforcement has been used in Denver since 1998, and the red light camera program has been operating since 2008.

The city has four red light cameras and five speed enforcement vans. According to the city’s website, the vans are deployed on streets with a posted speed limit of 35 mph or less.

How does the photo enforcement unit issue citations?

There is always an agent inside the van, according to the website, and a sign reading “photo radar in use ahead” is required to be displayed 300 feet in advance of the van.

The photo enforcement personnel go through the same training on use of radar as uniformed officers and radar equipment is certified annually. Plus, according to the city, radar equipment is tested before and after each enforcement.

The agent inside the van monitors all captured incidents.

The city said the agent must accurately estimate the vehicle speed within 5 mph in order for a citation to be issued.

How fast do you have to go to get a photo speeding ticket?

The Denver Police Department told FOX31 that a ticket can technically be issued for any vehicle traveling over the posted speed limit.

“However, we only issue citations to egregious speeding offenses,” a spokesperson for DPD told FOX31 in an email.

Photo enforcement citations are therefore issued to vehicles going 10 mph or more over the posted speed limit.

The city’s website adds that not all detected violations receive a citation. From 2009 to 2013, DPD said citations were issued for 79.8% of detected violations. Non-issuance can be due to a poor driver image, obstructed license plate, unclear images and observation error.