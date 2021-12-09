How far has omicron spread in Colorado? State health officials provide an update

DENVER (KDVR) — So far, Colorado only has two confirmed cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant, but the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has said there is a “low-level” of community spread in Boulder.

Thursday, COVID-19 Incident Commander for CDPHE Scott Bookman and State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy provided an update on the state’s response to the pandemic.

This comes after Colorado saw a slight bump in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases after the Thanksgiving holiday.

