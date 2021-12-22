How far has omicron spread in Colorado? State health leaders provide update

DENVER (KDVR) — As the COVID-19 omicron variant becomes the dominant strain in the United States, Colorado is seeing fewer confirmed cases compared to the rest of the country.

State data indicates cases and hospitalizations are dropping, as the rest of the country is experiencing a holiday surge.

This comes as the country has another tool to fight the virus. Pfizer’s pill to ward off the worst COVID-19 symptoms was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration Wednesday.

State leaders with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, including state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and incident commander Scott Bookman, provided an update on the state’s response Wednesday.

