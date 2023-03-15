DENVER (KDVR) — If you are flying out of Denver International Airport, it is important to arrive early.

DEN said passengers should make sure they are inside the airport at least two hours before their boarding time.

The airport is especially busy this time of year. Between March 16 and March 25, the airport is expecting more than 600,000 passengers to travel through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints.

How early can you go through security?

While it is important to get to the airport early, you can only go through security 24 hours prior to your flight departure time.

The TSA told FOX31 that you must have a boarding pass and a photo ID in order to go through security 24 hours before your flight.

At DEN, at least one security lane is open all night for those who go through during the overnight hours.

Security checkpoint hours

Here is a look at the hours for security checkpoints at the airport:

North security : Open from 4 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. (primary checkpoint for TSA PreCheck passengers)

: Open from 4 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. (primary checkpoint for TSA PreCheck passengers) South security : Open 24/7– If you have TSA PreCheck, there will be up to two TSA PreCheck lanes open from 4 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. PreCheck passengers traveling after 7:45 p.m. will receive an expedited screening through the standard lanes at this checkpoint.

: Open 24/7– If you have TSA PreCheck, there will be up to two TSA PreCheck lanes open from 4 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. PreCheck passengers traveling after 7:45 p.m. will receive an expedited screening through the standard lanes at this checkpoint. A-bridge security: Open from approximately 4:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

How to check flight delays, cancellations

DIA has a section on its website that allows you to check security wait times, departures, arrivals, and connections.

At the top of the website, you can click the “Flights” tab and it will take you to the flight search section.

From there, you can type in the search bar with your flight number, the city you are flying to or from, or the airline you are flying with.

After that, the information on your flight will populate and you can check the status of your flight.

You can also check the status of your flight by going to the website of the airline.

When you are in the flight search section, you can also see estimated security wait times at DIA.

If you click the “Map” button on the security wait times section, it will bring up a map. From there, you can find places to eat, shop, park and even check your flight status.