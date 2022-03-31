DENVER (KDVR) — Rent continues to surge in the Denver metro area, but how does it compare to other cities in Colorado and across the country?

The newest rent report out from RentCafé shows that Denver rent is $1,879 on average for an 842-square-foot apartment.

Here’s the average rent for 10 cities in Colorado:

Colorado Springs: $1,465

Aurora: $1,619

Boulder: $2,263

Lakewood: $1,788

Thornton: $1,743

Littleton: $1,951

Englewood: $1,771

Westminster: $1,750

Brighton: $1,729

Parker: $1,848

The highest rent in the country is in Manhattan, New York where it will cost you an average of $4,265 per month for a 702-square-foot apartment.

Here’s the average monthly rent for other cities across the country:

RentCafé said the average monthly rent cost in the United States is $1,628.