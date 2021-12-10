How does a free bookshop sound? Denver nonprofit raising funds to realize dream

DENVER (KDVR) — Do you have some books on the shelf that haven’t been read in a while? Maybe it’s time to donate them to a good cause.

A Denver nonprofit called BookGive is finding homes for books that are ready for their next chapter.

“We are a nonprofit that delivers free books and makes books available where they are needed,” BookGive executive director Melissa Monforti said.

On the corner of West 49th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard sits a service station that refuels the mind. Behind the garage doors sit thousands of books ready to find a new home.

“The services are a little different, but we are doing a service,” said Melissa Monforti, executive director of BookGive.

BookGive takes in donations and partners with organizations throughout the Denver metro area, including senior living facilities, homeless shelters, prisons, schools, nonprofits — “all kinds of organizations that might need some books,” Monforti said.

For Monforti, each book becomes an opportunity.

“They are a great way to open your mind up to other ways that people think, or their experiences. … It is so invaluable because it really helps people understand each other,” Monforti said.

“It builds empathy, it allows us to be more compassionate to each other and makes our communities stronger, because we can see each other in the stories,” she said.

The organization started only a couple of years ago, but they have already made a big impact, donating more than 85,000 books. And they hope to do even more in the community, creating Denver’s first free bookshop.

“Sort of like a food bank, where they have hours of operation where you can come and take food. Here, you would come and take books instead,” Monforti said.

Now, BookGive is asking for the public’s help. The organization is currently raising money to make this dream a reality.

Until then, they will host community events, including a holiday book giveaway set for Saturday.

“We are very excited to offer the community thousands of free books to take for the holidays. There is no limit to the amount of books you can take,” Monforti said.

BookGive is accepting donations here.

BookGive holiday book giveaway

Date: Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 Time: 12-2 p.m.

12-2 p.m. Location: 4890 Lowell Blvd.