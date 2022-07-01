DENVER (KDVR) — Across Colorado, high fire danger has forced many communities to rethink their annual Fourth of July firework celebrations. One replacement? Drones.

Hire UAV Pro is a Denver-based company with drone shows scheduled in Gypsum, Castle Pines and Parker this weekend. Fire danger has led them to turn away dozens of Independence Day requests.

“It’s crazy,” owner Graham Hill said. “We’re already working on requests for next year.”

Hill said the shows rely on a number of factors to come to life, including satellite, Wi-Fi and radio signals working simultaneously.

“We upload all the information to the drones, telling them where to fly, when the colors turn on. That’s all pre-programmed,” he said. “And then we have a radio channel here that basically controls them while they’re in flight.”

Hill said invisible fences are built into the show designs, ensuring a drone shuts off if it somehow loses connection.

Hill said the shows this weekend will feature between 100-200 drones with some patriotic displays built in.

“I can’t give away too much, but it’ll be pretty cool,” he said. “I think people are really going to enjoy seeing some of these patriotic symbols that bring us all together on the holiday.”

Colorado fire restrictions and bans in place

Fire danger is having an impact on July Fourth celebrations. Save this map that shows fire restrictions and bans so you can stay aware of the conditions in your area.