DENVER (KDVR) — Rosario Navarrete says she still has few details as to what led up to finding her 14-year-old son unconscious outside of their apartment complex.

Noah Navarrete-Trujillo suffered traumatic brain injuries and is on life support at a local hospital.

Noah Navarrete-Trujillo, 14, was found unconscious on the night of June 15, 2022, and was left on life support with traumatic brain injuries. His mother wants answers about what happened. (Credit: Rosario Navarrete)

“I called him about 10:08 p.m. I started calling and he wasn’t answering. Right away, I felt something weird so I started blowing up his phone,” Navarrete said.

Navarrete said that on Wednesday night, she let her son go swimming with some of his friends. She told him he had to check in with her every 20 minutes, which she said Noah did.

She said she had received a text around 10 p.m. that he was on his way home and a friend was giving him a ride. She said she didn’t hear from him after that, causing her to panic. She then said she called his phone again and one of his friends picked up.

“I said, ‘Where is my son?’ He said, ‘I don’t know. I think he’s dead. He’s passed out. He’s not breathing,'” Navarrete said.

Navarrete said then she pinged Noah’s location and it led her to 8300 E. Yale Ave. — the front of her apartment complex.

“I got out of the car ’cause I saw his body there. It looked lifeless,” Navarrete said.

‘To me, there is foul play,’ mother says

Navarrete said she started performing CPR on her son. She said she also was cleaning vomit out of his mouth and while she was doing that, he bit down on her fingers. She believes he was having a seizure.

“I gave him some chest compressions. I picked him up not knowing he had a brain injury. Then he stopped breathing again, all while I was on the phone with 911,” Navarrete said.

She said the three boys standing near Noah when she arrived there hadn’t called 911. She said they told her Noah had jumped out of the pickup truck they were riding in. Over the next few days, she said the story of what happened continued to change.

“To me, there is foul play. I want justice for my son. There has already been four different stories from these boys,” Navarrete said.

According to his mother, Noah was only injured on his head. He’s already had two surgeries to remove part of his skull because of swelling in his brain. He is currently on life support at Children’s Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

She said they won’t know the severity of his brain damage until they can get a full MRI done on Friday.

“I feel in my heart he was attacked,” Navarrete said.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to the three teens Noah’s mom said he was with that night. All three declined to comment.

Medical bills piling up

Navarrette’s family is asking the boys who were with Noah when everything happened to come forward and tell the truth. Rosario also worries the boys aren’t being questioned in the investigation.

“They let these boys walk away,” Navarrete said.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, which is currently leading the investigation. A spokesperson said they will interview every single person that was at the scene that evening.

The Sheriff’s Office also stated:

This is an active, open investigation that just happened a few days ago and it could possibly involve some potentially serious charges. Because of that, I cannot release any information about it yet as our investigators are still working the case. We will release the information as soon as it’s available. Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

Navarrete said she had to temporarily close her business while she stays by Noah’s side. Because of that and medical bills, the family has started a GoFundMe. If you’d like to donate you can do so here.